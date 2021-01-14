Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 973 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $102.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

