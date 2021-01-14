Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,613 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

PM stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

