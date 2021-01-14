Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 43,827 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,827 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 123,500,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,351,613. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

