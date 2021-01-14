Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 361 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 97.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.