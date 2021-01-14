Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,667,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.