Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

