Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

