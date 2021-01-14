Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. 7,116,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

