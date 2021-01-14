Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,913. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

