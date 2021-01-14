Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.02. 2,077,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,607. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

