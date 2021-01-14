Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $197.95 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

