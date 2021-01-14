Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

