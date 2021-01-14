Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 954 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

