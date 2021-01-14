Pinnacle Bank Sells 273 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 270.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,821,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.69.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

