Pinnacle Bank Purchases 364 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

