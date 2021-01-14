Pinnacle Bank Purchases 236 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

