Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 1,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

