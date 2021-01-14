PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 90.6% in December

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $11.84 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

