Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $117,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $188,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

