Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Shares Gap Down to $51.80

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $50.10. Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 53,910 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.04. The company has a market capitalization of £181.63 million and a P/E ratio of 162.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon acquired 160,000 shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 5,000,000 shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,331,591.32).

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

