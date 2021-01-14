Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. 3,197,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,022. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

