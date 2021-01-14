Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 681,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

