Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PGSVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.41. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

