Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 7,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,445. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

