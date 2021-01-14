Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

