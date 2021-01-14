Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,574,000.

SCHG stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.44. 2,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

