Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,821,000 after purchasing an additional 94,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.67.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

