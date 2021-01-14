Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

NYSE IR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.31. 69,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,189. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

