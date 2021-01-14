Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 452,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

