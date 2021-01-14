Pflug Koory LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,314. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.