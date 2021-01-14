Pflug Koory LLC Buys 340 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

