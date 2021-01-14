Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

