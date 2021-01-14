Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.66. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,722,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

