Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €147.00 by Independent Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Shares of PFV opened at €188.60 ($221.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.53. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 12 month low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 12 month high of €181.40 ($213.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

