PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives $76.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETQ. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 261,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

