Pesetacoin (PTC) Tops One Day Volume of $16.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $75,633.76 and $16.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00390256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 142,766,579 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.