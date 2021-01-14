Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Personalis traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $43.05. Approximately 1,039,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,133,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,045 shares of company stock worth $9,313,802. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

