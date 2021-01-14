Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

