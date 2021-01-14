Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Peoples Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Shares of PFBX stock remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.