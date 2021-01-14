Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $106.50. 178,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,654. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

