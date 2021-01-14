PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lessened by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.90. 7,327,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.31. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

