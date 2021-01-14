Parkside Investments LLC Buys 796 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

