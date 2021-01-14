Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 233514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POU. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

The company has a market cap of C$783.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

