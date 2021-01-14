PancakeSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.06 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $55.10 million and $9.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060091 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,291.76 or 0.86247373 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 143,302,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,821,283 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

