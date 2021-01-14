Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 884286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$54.00 target price on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 152.22.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

