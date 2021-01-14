Palladiem LLC Purchases Shares of 3,315 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

