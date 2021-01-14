Palladiem LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

CSM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

