Palladiem LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.06. 6,969,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $283.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.