Palladiem LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 101,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

