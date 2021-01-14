Palladiem LLC Buys New Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 153,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,896. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

